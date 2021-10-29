Police prepare for large crowds for big game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Crowds of up to 100,000 people are expected to gather in and around spartan stadium leading up to the big game. For some, safety may be a concern.

With the big game and Halloween on Sunday, Michigan State University Police and East Lansing Police say it’s all hands on deck this weekend.

MSU students say they’re pumped up for this weekend.

“It’s going to be one of the biggest games of this year so I’m very excited. I usually go with a big group of friends and I’m safe with them,” said Kattrina Kiselevach, an MSU student.



Officers say they’re taking extra measures to make sure everyone is safe.



“We are very confident that we have a comprehensive security and event operation plan in place and we are ready. We’re ready to ensure a safe environment for everyone that comes here this weekend,” said Chris Rozman, an inspector for the MSU police department. He says other local police departments will be helping out including East Lansing Police.



” Pretty much our entire police department will be working in some type of capacity over the next 24 hours,” said East Lansing Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez.

They’re hoping nothing too crazy happens but they say they’re ready anyway.

“We do know that history tells us that there can be disturbances after the game. So we’re encouraging everybody to of course celebrate safely and responsibly,” said Rozman.

Both departments say they’re not doing anything too different from previous MSU vs U of M games but they do expect a larger crowd since it’s a home game.

“We’re really trying to get the message out and encourage people to be respectful, be patient, watch out for each other, watch out for their friends. If you see something say something, report it to law enforcement,” said Rozman.

Police are also reminding people not to drink and drive and if you drink too much…

“Please call 911. We want people to be safe and do the right thing and be responsible,” said Rozman.

East Lansing Police is reminding people about medical amnesty. If someone is under 21 and had way too much to drink, and ends up getting sick, they’re urging you to call 911. They say you are fully protected from any legal charges as long as you call the police.