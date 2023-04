OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the bomb threat at Whole Foods has been lifted, and the store has been reopened to the public.

Whole Foods was evacuated earlier Tuesday afternoon due to a bomb threat, police said.

The store was evacuated and the parking lot was blocked off by police tape and Meridian Township officers.

