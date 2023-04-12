UPDATE: Police have confirmed to 6 News that the original call was for a weapons complaint.

One officer told 6 News that the complaint was unfounded, but one person was arrested on a separate warrant.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A significant police presence has been spotted at the intersection of N Clemens and Jerome St in Lansing.

A 6 News photojournalist on the scene reported seeing two Lansing Police Department vehicles blocking the intersection, alongside several uniformed officers.

At least three people were taken out of the house in handcuffs. Police with ballistic shields and riot shields were seen as well.

6 News has reached out to the Lansing Police Department. We will update this article when more information becomes available.