LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A call about a suspect seen breaking into a Wacousta-area shed, followed by a pursuit by a citizen and law enforcement officers, resulted in a lockdown Thursday morning at Wacousta Elementary School.

Clinton County Central Dispatch got a call Thursday morning that a homeowner had seen the person breaking into a shed in the 8000 block of West Howe Road near Wacousta, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The suspect ran away and the homeowner chased the suspect while on the phone with 911. Officers from Michigan State Police and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office then began pursuing the suspect.

FILE/WLNS

At that point, officials put Wacousta Elementary School on lockdown and sent out an alert to people in the area.

Officials eventually found the suspect at Heritage Park in Wacousta, and Michigan State Police took the suspect into custody.

“At no time was there believed to be any danger or threat to the public and this was done only as a precautionary measure,” according to the social media post by Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is now in custody at Clinton County Jail, awaiting arraignment.

MSP’s Lansing post is in charge of the ongoing investigation. If you have any tips, questions or concerns, you can direct them to MSP.