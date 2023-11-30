LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Dept. has confirmed the name of the man who died in a shooting Monday evening near the intersection of Holmes and Cedar.

Joseph Martinez, 30, was shot outside the Capital Area District Library South Lansing Branch. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

LPD also has a person in custody as related to the homicide, the agency said Thursday.

Police tape was put in front of the Capital Area District Library South Lansing Branch Monday night after a fatal shooting. (WLNS)

LPD said Martinez had walked into the library branch to tell people that he’d been shot. Police arrived at Everett Plaza at around 6:10 p.m.