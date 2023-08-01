LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police have released the mugshot of the homicide suspect who drove into two Jackson County Sheriff Patrol vehicles at the scene of the crime.

The suspect is 33-year-old David McClure, the son of homicide victim Karen Tobin.

McClure was reportedly the one who told the 911 caller that something happened to his mother.

When officers arrived to check on 55-year-old Karen Tobin, they found her deceased and alone.

McClure was quickly determined to be a person of interest in the homicide.

About an hour after officers arrived, David McClure drove a vehicle to the residence at a high rate of speed. The vehicle rammed into two patrol vehicles on the scene.

McClure then exited the vehicle with a weapon in his hand and charged at two deputies who were guarding the perimeter.

He was shot by the officers and transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.