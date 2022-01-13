Police release names of 2 Michigan women killed in car fire

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified two southwest Michigan women who died last week when their car caught fire after apparently getting stuck in heavy snowfall.

Electra May Sutfin, 27, of Galien, and Chloe Clink, 28, of Dowagiac died early on Jan. 7 south of Dowagiac, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The women were identified by the Kalamazoo Medical Examiner’s Office using dental records.

Police said their car apparently became stuck in a driveway because of heavy snowfall.

Sutfin and Clink then tried and failed to get out of the vehicle before carbon monoxide apparently filled it, rendering them unconscious before the car caught fire, police said.

The investigation is ongoing but police said the fire was apparently started by the car’s overworked engine.