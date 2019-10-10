Police release updates in two MSU investigations

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– We’re learning more about two investigations that started during Michigan State University’s homecoming weekend.

East Lansing Police have finished their investigation into an assault reported at a fraternity house off campus. Tonight there is an update on a death on-campus that same weekend.

Police started both investigations on September 28th. East Lansing police told 6 News this afternoon that as of Thursday, they’ve finished their investigation of the sexual assault reported at the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity house and turned it over to the prosecutor.

We’ve also learned more about a death on campus that same day. Police say it was a female Grand Valley State University student visiting MSU. She was found unresponsive in a residence hall.

MSU police confirmed Alaina Grace Hopkinson later died on September 28th. Police tell us she was a freshman at GVSU and was visiting friends at MSU that weekend.

Police have not released a cause of death and are still investigating.



East Lansing police say the two investigations are not related at all. Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez also says the sexual assault case wasn’t a random attack.

“We don’t believe that this case is indicative of a widespread community threat,” Gonzalez says. “I think it’s important for people to understand that there’s a connection between the parties involved and isn’t something that they should be concerned about for their general safety, as they go about their day or evening in East Lansing.”

We also reached out to the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity headquarters about the alleged assault. The executive director says the MSU chapter suspended the member allegedly involved, and the chapter will comply with campus and police investigations.

We will continue to follow this story on air and online and bring you updates as we learn more.