One person shot in downtown East Lansing early Sunday Morning

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— East Lansing Police responded to an early morning shooting around 2 a.m. on Sunday near the downtown East Lansing area.

The shooting happened on Mac and Albert Streets in a parking lot.

Police told 6 News when they arrived they found one person with multiple gunshot wounds. That individual was transported to a local hospital where they face life-threatening injuries.

Authorities also say the person is still alive but is still suffering from their injuries.

6 News has confirmed police have one suspect identified and located.

However, the suspect is not in custody and no name has been released as of right now.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated online and on-air.