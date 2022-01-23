Police respond to an armed robbery in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Lansing Police responded to a reported armed robbery around 1:40 p.m. Sunday at a Speedway gas station on the 1900 block of East Michigan Avenue.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown man walked into the gas station and said he had a firearm. The firearm was not seen and the man demanded money. The suspect fled the scene.

Authorities told 6 News a car description was given to police and officers responded to the car matching that description. However, the suspect left the vehicle and fled on foot in the area.

Police did not provide a description of the male suspect at this time.

The situation is still under investigation and we will continue to keep you updated on-air and online.