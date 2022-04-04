LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Several police cars were at the Family Dollar on Waverly Road Monday morning where there was an apparent robbery.

Around 9:00 a.m. police received a phone call regarding an apparent robbery at a local Family Dollar.

This is the second apparent robbery at a dollar store in the Lansing area in the last 24 hours. Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. there was an armed robbery at the Dollar General on the 2600 block of Eaton Rapids Rd.

6 News was at the Family Dollar Monday morning and there were at least six police cars at the investigation, including the Michigan State University Police and the Lansing Police Department.

At this time, we do not know any other details. The situation is under investigation.

