LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Clinton County Sheriff’s officials confirmed that a heavy police presence is on the scene for an individual with a gun. Law enforcement has closed Clark Rd. between Watson Rd. and Chandler Rd.

Bath Schools have issued a ‘Shelter in Place.’

Officials confirmed the individual is in a residence. The Special Operations Team (SOT) is on the scene, as the Chief of Police in Bath Township and the Clinton County Undersheriff are in the command center on-site.

This is a developing story – this article will be updated as new information is confirmed.