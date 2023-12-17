LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing Police Department responded Sunday morning to 1924 Coolidge Road, after a bomb threat was made to a congregation there, officials said.

ELPD did not give the name of the congregation Sunday, but the address corresponds with Congregation Shaarey Zedek, a local synagogue.

According to ELPD, responders at the scene determined that there was no threat to the congregation or the public at that time.

“We take these types of threats very seriously,” said East Lansing Police Department Deputy Chief Chad Pride. “We will utilize any and all resources to find those responsible and bring them to justice.”

ELPD officials said in a news release Sunday afternoon that the investigation into the bomb threat remains open, and that officials are working with the congregation to find the person or persons responsible.

In November, an Upper Peninsula teen pleaded guilty to threatening the same East Lansing synagogue, Congregation Shaarey Zedek. He admitted to sending multiple messages on Instagram about planning to commit a mass shooting targeting Jewish people, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said.

If you have any information about Sunday’s bomb threat to the congregation, ELPD asks you to call them at 517-351-4220.