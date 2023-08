LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police have responded to a crash in Lansing on Wednesday night at the intersection of Shiawassee Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

A Michigan State Police trooper told 6 News it appears a driver lost control and flipped their car in front of a house on the 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to the MSP trooper, police are still searching for the driver.

This is a developing story and 6 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.