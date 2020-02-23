Police respond to shots fired at South Lansing YMCA

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Lansing police say they were called out to the YMCA on Long Boulevard in South Lansing for a call of shots fired inside the gymnasium.

Police say didn’t find any victims or suspects.

There was a sign on the door saying the building would be closed for the rest of the day and resume business hours on Monday.

6 News spoke with people outside of the YMCA who say they were surprised this happened and don’t want this kind of violence in their community.

“You’re not suppose to bring something like that into a YMCA, it’s suppose to be a family based place and safe for everyone, and that was very unsafe, and it’s very concerning actually,” said one witness, Roscoe George.

Lansing Police are still investigating the situation and if you know anything, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 517 – 483 – STOP.