Police respond to shots fired in Lansing, man walks into hospital with gunshot wound

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2900 block of Mersey Lane in Lansing shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Officials didn’t locate any victims or suspects, but around 3:10 a.m. a 20-year-old Black male walked into a local hospital to be treated for a non life-threatening gun shot wound.

Lansing Police tell 6 News they cannot confirm if the two are related, but they’re believed to be.

