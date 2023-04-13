KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are negotiating with a man who made a bomb threat at the WWMT television station in Kalamazoo Thursday afternoon.

The TV station is on Maple Street near S. Westnedge Avenue, just south of downtown. Maple Street is blocked off.

A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety spokesman said that a man entered the building and said he had a bomb in his backpack. The man remained in the building as of 4:25 p.m. and police were in communication with him.

In a live stream on Facebook, WWMT anchor Andy Dominianni said that a station engineer locked the man in the lobby.

News Channel 3 employees evacuated, police say. Dominianni said all were safe.