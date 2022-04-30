LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- A man is in police custody at Sparrow Hospital after Lansing Police officers say they saw him swallowing what appeared to be a “voluminous and life-threatening” amount of narcotics in his car around 2 A.M. Friday.

After his arrest, he was taken to Sparrow Hospital for treatment and was later cleared to to be sent back to Lansing Police Detention Facility.

He was observed having medical issues in the facility. After attempting life-saving efforts, he was taken back to the hospital. He is being held narcotic and illegal firearms charges along with multiple outstanding warrants.

The Michigan State Police are conducting an investigation into the medical emergency, while LPD conducts an internal policy investigation.