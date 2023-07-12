LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It could be considered an honest mistake when someone who is listening to police scanner traffic posts some of that information on social media. After all, the information is being relayed by law enforcement. But much of the time that information is either incorrect, incomplete or unconfirmed.

There is a fine line between posting useful updates and sharing misinformation.

Police scanners and social media lead to misinformation spreading rapidly. (WLNS)

Listening to police scanners has been a popular pastime for decades. Scanners, as they are known, pick up radio traffic between officers and first responders talking to each other and to dispatch desks.

“A lot of information gets retransmitted through Facebook and other social media platforms,” Francis D’Huyvetter, Deputy Director for Eaton County told 6 News. “We have had situations where the information has not been 100% correct, sometimes people put their own spin on things.”

Dispatchers receive a lot of early information from callers, but it’s information that can be incorrect in the heat of the moment during an emergency call. “We are only as accurate as what the caller gives us,” D’Huyvetter added.

For people like Loretta Stanaway, who has been a dedicated scanner listener since 2008, deciding what to post on social media is a tedious process. “I post things that I consider to be significant,” Stanaway told 6 News. “I post them carefully so that I don’t interfere with criminal investigations.”

For Stanaway, she said she stays away from publishing addresses or specific names and is always cautious, something she said others are not. “There are some people out there who will post things the minute they hear it,” Stanaway said. “There have been times when people have posted things that just were not correct, and then it fed on itself and became viral, and you’ve got a lot of angst and hurt feelings.”

Law enforcement told 6 News that published misinformation can interfere with the investigation. Just last week the Lansing Police Department posted on social media asking people to stop sharing that missing toddler Wynter Cole-Smith had been found — when she had not.

“Understand what you’re hearing, and if you don’t understand what you’re hearing, don’t make it public,” D’Huyvetter said.

Stanaway added that she understands “there is a lot of stress and chaos with these calls, and you have to wait for it to essentially shake out to what’s accurate.”