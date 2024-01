UPDATE: Lansing Police announced the teen has been located. The agency has cancelled its alert as a result.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are asking for help in locating David Davis, a 13-year-old.

He was last seen wearing a blue and black jacker in the area of Washington Ave. and Holmes Rd. in Lansing.

Police said in an alert he is a runaway.

If you know where Davis is, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600 or 911.