Police search for person’s body in Grand River near downtown Lansing. (WLNS)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police have found a person’s body in the Grand River near downtown Monday afternoon.

Police were using a dive team to search the area of the river between E. Cesar Chavez Ave and Oakland south of the fish ladder.

Police search for person’s body in Grand River near downtown Lansing. (WLNS)

Police search for person’s body in Grand River near downtown Lansing. (WLNS)

6 News has a crew on the scene and will update this story as information is confirmed.