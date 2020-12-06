Police search for suspect following armed robbery at Subway

DELHI TWP, Mich. (WLNS)– Officials with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at a Subway on Saturday night.

Deputies responded to the Subway at 2375 Cedar St shortly after 7:45 p.m. Restaurant staff advised that a black male, possibly in his early 20’s, entered the store with a black handgun. He pointed it at the three employees while taking money from the register and a tip jar from the counter.

Police say a K9 track was unsuccessful and the staff were not injured.

