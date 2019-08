LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Police want the public’s help in identifying and locating three minors they believe were involved in a recent burglary .

Lansing Police shared pictures of the minors on their Facebook page on Sunday. They believe one suspect was armed with a handgun.

The burglary happened at a house in the 1700 block of Pierce Road.

Anyone with information that may help is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Matt Salmon at 517-483-6855.