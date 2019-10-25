Police searching for cell phone tower vandal

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A vandal is targeting cell phone towers, cutting cables, and doing thousands of dollars in damage.

Tonight, the business owner says enough is enough.

A suspect is on the loose and a company is out of $30,000 after someone cut cables on six cell phone towers.

“It’s very uncommon and so it’s got to be someone who, you know, is intentionally targeting this type of equipment,” said Kevin Schoen, the CEO of Advanced Communications & Data, a Lansing-based cell phone and internet provider.

Schoen says the person is responsible for using a hatchet or ax at the base of four utility poles outside of Sparrow Hospital, one at Impression 5 Science Center, and another one next to the Lake Lansing Meijer.

“When people are cutting power lines, some little kid could be coming by and grab a power line or touch something, so we just really want to make sure that if anybody sees anything the environment is safe as possible for all of the infrastructure that we put out there,” said Schoen.

While the picture’s not great, we do know that the suspect is about 5 feet tall, wore light colored clothing, a camo backpack, and a tan floppy fisherman’s hat.

The company is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest or conviction.

As for why this person would cut the cables:

“Absolutely no idea,” said Schoen. “I mean, they could be testing their resiliency of the systems, but we really have no idea.”

Schoen has a message for the suspect.

“If you are the person doing it, you might want to turn yourself in, it’ll probably go a little bit easier on you when we get to prosecuting people,” said Schoen.

If you have any information about what happened, you can call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 or Crime Stoppers (517) 483-STOP.

Remember, you can remain anonymous.