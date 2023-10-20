LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Hillsdale City Police Department is searching for a man wanted for charges including intent to murder and domestic violence.

Rimmer is 6’1,” weighs 230 pounds and has blue eyes and red hair. (Photo/Hillsdale County).

Police are searching for Justin Lee Rimmer, 44, of Hillsdale, who is wanted for one count of intent to murder and one count of domestic violence, according to a Facebook post by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hillsdale City Police Department said Rimmer’s charges are in connection to an incident that occurred on Oct. 14.

Anybody with information concerning Rimmer may contact the Hillsdale City Police Department at 517-437-648, or the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.