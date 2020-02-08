Police searching for suspects behind break-in at Dollar General

Police are searching for two suspects behind the Saturday morning break-in at the Dollar General on E. Cavanaugh Rd. in Lansing

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is searching for two suspects they say are responsible for an attempted burglary at a Dollar General store in Lansing.

LPD told 6 News that officers were dispatched to the Dollar General on E Cavanaugh Rd. around 5:30 Saturday morning for an alarm.

Upon arrival, officers saw that the glass doors and windows on the front of the building were smashed in.

The surveillance video showed a truck crashing into the building. Two suspects then got out of the vehicle, searched for items in the front of the store and then got back in the truck and drove away.

Police say no suspects have been arrested, but they are asking anyone with information to contact the Lansing Police Department’s non-emergency line at (517) 483-4600.

Dollar General could not immediately be reached for comment.