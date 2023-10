LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Meridian Township Police Department is asking for public help identifying people wanted for questioning in a check fraud investigation.

The department posted the photos of the people on its Facebook page Monday morning.

The people pictured are wanted for questioning in a check fraud investigation by the Meridian Township Police Department. (Photo/Meridian Township Police).

If you can identify any of the people pictured here, the Meridian Township Police Department is asking you to contact Officer Meghan Cole at 517-853-4800. The case reference number is 23-3686.