LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– Police are still searching for a suspect who held someone at gunpoint and robbed them at the Timber Lakes& Stonehedge Apartments.

Police say they got away with money and a cellphone, then fled on foot.

K-9 Units were called out to help find the suspect, but they were unable to track them down.

Luckily no one was injured.

Stay with 6 News as police still investigate.