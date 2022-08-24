LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for information regarding a 2021 double homicide, an August 2022 bank robbery, and locating a wanted person.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for information regarding the May 16, 2021 homicide of Kian Maliak Miller Jr. and Timothy Isador Minor. According to LPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 4200 block of Burchfield Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered the two victims. Both had sustained gunshot wounds and died in the hospital from their injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE TWO:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for information regarding the suspect pictured below. The man was allegedly involved in an attempted a bank robbery on the 4500 block of South Pennsylvania Ave on August 20, 2022. He is approximately five feet five inches tall with a medium build. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE THREE:

Richard Lee Rewerts, 39, has a warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle and assault in Dewitt Township. He is six feet one inch tall and weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.