LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Can you help local law enforcement agencies solve these five cases? Police are asking for help in one trailer theft, one homicide, a retail fraud case and two people are wanted.

CASE ONE:

Do you recognize this trailer? Eaton Rapids Police say it was stolen on Nov. 1. It is a grey Discover Endeavor and is missing both fenders. The car that took the trailer is a light-colored silver Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with 20-inch rims, one rim being a different color. If you have any information regarding the trailer, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE TWO:

Do you recognize this man? The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says he is a suspect in multiple retail frauds. He rode with a woman in a black Ford 500. If you have any information regarding the identification of the suspect, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE THREE:

The Jackson Police Department is asking for help solving the homicide of 17-year-old John Thomas Johnson. Johnson was killed on Oct. 29, 2022 on the 1800 block of Pringle Avenue. Th homicide is believed to have occurred around 11:35 p.m. If you have any information on this case, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE FOUR:

Qeneisha Denise Young, from Lansing has a warrant for fleeing police. She is 20, five-foot, three-inches tall with black hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE FIVE:

Patrick Gordon Barnes has a felony assault warrant out of Lansing. He is 58, five-foot, four-inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.