LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a fraud suspect.

“We need your help identifying this man. He’s been presenting fraudulent CoinStar receipts. This image of him and his red pick-up truck was taken on July 19th at the Hartland Kroger,” the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post.

If you know this man or have information about similar incidents of fraudulent CoinStar receipts, call Analyst Klein at 517-375-2832 or email him at mklein@livgov.com.