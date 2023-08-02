LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is looking for information on one recent crime case and on two subjects who are wanted for warrants.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

The Lansing Police Department is asking for assistance with the investigation of a stolen

vehicle.

The incident occurred on July 20 on the 1900 block of South Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. A black pickup truck and trailer loaded up the stolen Lincoln Navigator and drove off with it.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 517- 483-STOP.

Brent Lee McPhall has a warrant for assault out of Meridian Township and a warrant for assault out of Ingham County. McPhall is a 42-year-old male, 5-feet-11-inches, 170 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Brent Lee McPhall

If you have any information regarding this incident, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

David Actagus King Jr. has a warrant for a cocaine possession out of Jackson County. King is a 36-year-old male, six-feet-four-inches, 215 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

David Actagus King Jr.

Once again, if you have any information regarding this incident, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.