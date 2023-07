LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — DeWitt Township officials are looking for at least two men suspected of stealing things from a car, including a credit card, and attempting to use the card at the Speedway in DeWitt Twp.

DeWitt Twp. Police seeking information on theft suspects. (DeWitt Twp.)

The subjects in photographs provided by the township were driving what appears to be a silver or white sedan and are wanted for questioning. If you have any information on this incident, please contact the DeWitt Twp. Police at 517-669-6578 or at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.