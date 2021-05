GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State Police found hundreds of marijuana plants in three separate locations across Grass Lake.

According to officials, the number of plants found was in the hundreds, and those in possession were not licensed to grow the plants. Even had they been licensed, the number of plants greatly exceeded what would have been legal.

At this time no arrests have been made, but an investigation is ongoing.

Police say all three of Jackson County locations were connected.