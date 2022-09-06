LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police officers had their work cut out for them over the holiday weekend.

Over the weekend, there were more than enough crimes that took place in East Lansing and Lansing Township.



One of them in downtown East Lansing left two officers injured while trying to keep the peace.

After Michigan State University’s football game around 2:00 a.m. on Grove Street, police tried to quiet down a group for noise and drinking in public. ELPD says the group threw everything from liquor bottles, water bottles, and other items at the police.

One officer was treated for a possible concussion, and one for a broken thumb.

Caitlyn Palmer worked the night of this incident right across the street at HopCat. While she didn’t see anything, she says this time of year, workers like her are overwhelmed.

“Especially coming from a very quiet summer, into a very hectic fall. And then with extra crimes and stuff happening in the area,” she said.

A few miles away, a woman had to be hospitalized after she was hit in front of Dublin Square by a car. A witness says the driver checked on her prior to driving off.

On Saturday, Lansing township police were overwhelmed and had to call in other departments to the NCG Cinema after a large fight between a group of teenagers.

Despite all those crimes, not a single person was arrested.

There were rumors that someone fired a gunshot near Buffalo Wild Wings in East Lansing, but ELPD says during that investigation, they were unable to find evidence that this actually happened.