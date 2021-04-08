Police to begin enforcing driver safety

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and beginning today law enforcement agencies will be joining forces to promote enforcement and awareness of state and local texting and distracted-driving laws.

The initiative is part of an annual campaign through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In addition, MSU researchers are working with police agencies to evaluate strategies for drivers including their overall driving behaviors.

According to organizers, law enforcement will conduct up to 1,000 hours of distracted driving enforcement.

Officials say, there were more than 18,000 distracted driving crashes across the state in 2019 which resulted in 70 deaths.