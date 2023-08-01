LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police Fugitive Task Force Team will be conducting felony warrant sweeps in the City of Lansing during the months of August and September.

The task force team will be taking defendants into immediate custody.

As WLNS previously reported, beginning on June 26, anyone with outstanding felony warrants in 54-A District Court is encouraged to turn themselves in for arraignment prior to the felony warrant sweeps later this month.

The list of outstanding felony warrants can be found on the 54-A District Court’s website.

Those on the list may turn themselves in at the Lansing Police Department, 120 W. Michigan Avenue, Lansing, Michigan between the hours of 7:45 am and 8:00 am, Monday through Friday.

Turning yourself in guarantees that you will be seen by the arraigning judge or magistrate on the same day, according to the city of Lansing. If you are eligible, you will be released on a Personal Recognizance bond.