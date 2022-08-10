LANSING Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Department officers spearheaded a day for families by partnering with other Ingham County law enforcement agencies.

Families were invited to meet officers from 10 departments, including Lansing Police, Michigan State Police, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and more.

Squad cars, dive teams and equipment were on display for families to explore and try on,

Several departments even demonstrated their K-9’s searching skills.

The “Touch-a-Truck” name comes from the tours of squad vehicles given to children and families, where kids had the ability to physically touch police vehicles and equipment.

