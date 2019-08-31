Police urge road safety this holiday weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Labor Day weekend and lots of people are heading out of town.

More and more people are hitting the roads, but unfortunately that brings more accidents.

That’s why police want to make sure everyone is being safe this weekend when behind the wheel.

“Normally around holidays, the numbers for crashes are a lot higher just due to the fact that you have more drivers on the roadway,” said Tpr. Connor Piepkow with the Michigan State Police.

Just yesterday, two accidents on U.S. 127 in Clinton County killed one person and injured two more.

Piepkow has a few reminders.

“One big thing to remember is just make sure you’re not only watching what you’re doing, but watching what others are doing around you,” said Piepkow. “Always buckle up any time you get inside of a vehicle; just make sure you have a seatbelt on.”

He says one of the most common factors in accidents is distracted driving.

“If you have to take a phone call, have to take a text, it’s urgent or something like that, please pull over in a safe spot, or at a stoplight, anytime where you’re safe off the roadway and then you can respond to what you need to,” said Piepkow.