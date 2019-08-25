Police working to identify a man killed after attempting to cross freeway on foot

Police seeking help from public in identifying the man

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WLNS)– The Michigan State Police are working to identify a man who was killed after attempting to cross a freeway on foot.

The accident happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night on M-14 near Ford Rd. in Washtenaw County.

Witnesses say a man was trying to cross M-14 on foot when he was hit by two cars traveling westbound.

The man is described as being between 20-40 years old. He also had several tattoos, including “HOT” on his left forearm, “BOY” on his right forearm, as well as “DELL” and “NELL” on his shoulders.

He was wearing black sweatpants and gray/black athletic shoes at the time of the incident.

MSP is asking anyone who may have information on the identity of the subject to contact the MSP Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.