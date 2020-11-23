Political expert says deadlock is possible in election certification tomorrow

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — Michigan will once again be in the spotlight of national politics on Monday.
The Board of Canvassers is deciding on whether or not to certify Michigan’s election results.
This would show that Joe Biden won the state by more than 150,000 votes.
Certifying the election isn’t anything new, but with President Trump refusing to concede and allegations of voter fraud, some political experts said, a deadlock is possible.
“A lawsuit from either a campaign or a party or individual voters could ask the court of appeals to force them to certify.” Said Kim Saks Mcmanaway, Political Expert.
