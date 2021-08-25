Herschel Walker running for a U.S. Senate seat

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS) – Herschel Walker, a college football legend and former NFL star, has now filed paperwork to run for the Georgia U.S. Senate seat in the 2022 midterm elections — currently held by Democrat Raphael Warnock.

A current resident of Texas, Walker will now return to his home state to establish residency in preparation for the 15-month campaign.

Warnock was one of two Democrats, along with Jon Ossoff, to win runoff elections in Georgia this past January, tipping the balance of power in Congress away from Republicans.