New rule now allows house lawmakers to participate in virtual committee discussions

LANSING, Michigan (WLNS) – A new rule is now in place at the state house allowing representatives to take part in virtual committee discussions.

State house majority floor leader Ben Frederick of Owosso says this is a response to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will allow lawmakers’ to work safely and undisturbed by health scares.

Committees will be able to take testimony and hold discussions virtually, however, representatives are still required to show up in person to cast their votes.

