Final preparations underway for Biden-Harris inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)-We are less than 24 hours away from the beginning of a new presidential administration. The Biden team says it will keep with tradition during Wednesday’s ceremony, but the historic day, is already poised to look a lot different.

On Tuesday, president-elect Joe Biden fought back tears in Wilmington, Delaware as he bid farewell to his hometown. Biden said the goodbye is bittersweet, but he’s ready to get work in Washington.

Biden is returning to a different city, with most of it shut down and thousands of armed National Guard troops lining the perimeter of the U.S. capitol, where on Wednesday he will address the nation for the first time as president .

Acting Attorney General of the United States Jeff Rosen says the justice department will have no tolerance for anyone who disrupts the peaceful transfer of power on inauguration day.

President Trump plans to skip the inauguration and have his own departure ceremony Wednesday morning at Joint Base Andrews, before boarding his final flight on Air Force One to Florida.