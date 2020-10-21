Local organizations to provide free rides to polling locations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group of different organizations are now gathering together to provide voters with free rides to their respective polling locations in multiple cities across Michigan, including here in the greater Lansing area.

The collaboration is being organized by the “Restaurant Opportunities Centers” and includes groups like the ACLU of Michigan and local transportation companies.



There will be round-trip rides to polling stations, clerk’s offices and satellite locations. They will all be free of charge.



For more information, you can find it on to Michiganvoting.com