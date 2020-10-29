Man accused of kidnap plot made threats against multiple politicians

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – An FBI agent says one of the men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Whitmer also made threatening comments online about other political figures, including President Donald Trump.

In a federal court filing, the FBI agent says Delaware resident Barry Croft made statements against President Trump, former president Barack Obama, members of congress and others in private Facebook postings.

Croft also made threatening comments about hanging about hillary clinton for quote “for war crimes against humanity” currently Croft is one of the five men being sent to a grand jury for possible indictments.