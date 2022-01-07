Rep. Walberg pushes back on President Biden’s Jan. 6 comments

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — On Jan 6, 2021, as Congress was working to certify the Electoral College votes from the 2020 election, the process was interrupted by supporters of then President Donald Trump.

Those people stormed the U.S. Capitol building, attacked Capitol police, and forced the lawmakers to be evacuated.

Order was eventually restored, and Joe Biden’s election victory was certified before the end of the day.

But by then, five were dead, and more than 130 people were hospitalized.

Yesterday, in response to the anniversary of those events, Michigan Republican Rep. Tim Walberg said the attack was tragic, but criticized the committee investigating it, and President Biden.

“The President goes on today (Jan. 6) and alienates a good percentage of the American population by his continued push-back on the fact that this was brought about by Trump and his supporters in a way that has not been proven yet,” Walberg said. “I don’t think that’s what we need to do. I would like to see us return to at least agreeing that it was tragic, it never should have happened, let’s make sure it never happens again.”