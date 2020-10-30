Trump and Biden shift focus to Michigan; both with scheduled trips to MI today and tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is your local election headquarters and Michigan is now the focus for both presidential candidates.

President Donald Trump will be holding another campaign rally here today. While former Vice-President and Democtatic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will be here tomorrow.

Today, President Trump will be giving his remarks at 1pm at the Oakland County International Airport.

Tomorrow, Joe Biden is expected to be joined by former president Barack Obama. The Biden campaign has not provided a time or a location for this event.