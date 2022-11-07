EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Democratic candidates are making one last appeal to voters in East Lansing Monday night.

A Michigan State University basketball legend is joining in on that final push.



At the MSU auditorium field, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was joined not only by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson but also Earvin “Magic” Johnson.



“Magic” isn’t new to campaigning, he also appeared at Everett High School back in 2020 to support President Joe Biden during his run.

Monday’s event keeps up the momentum from over the weekend when both Democrats and Republicans gathered in Lansing and Jackson respectively. The campaign trail took Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon to Macomb County during the weekend where she was meeting with supporters while trying to reach out to undecided voters.

Dixon is still on the move and also had plans to energize supporters in Grand Rapids.