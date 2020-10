LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An online debate is scheduled for representative Angela Witwer and her Green Party Opponent Dalton Mccuiston to represent the State’s 71st District.

Organizers say, topics include agriculture, driver’s licenses, healthcare and opioids.

Voters have submitted questions for the candidates to answer along with media members.

It’s scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Zoom.